Kiggans supports bill to allow retroactive military pay for officers delayed by Senate

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) announced that she has joined Representatives Don Bacon (NE-02), Ruben Gallego (AZ-03), Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06), and Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) to introduce the bipartisan Military Personnel Confirmation Restoration Act of 2023. This legislation will provide backpay for military officers whose promotions were delayed in the Senate and institute retroactive promotion dates. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) have introduced this legislation in the Senate.

“At a time when our great nation is facing unprecedented threats from every corner of the world, it is critical we prioritize our military men and women,” said Congresswoman Kiggans.“Preventing the promotions of more than 400 general and flag officers did the opposite and negatively impacted our military’s readiness. While I share my colleagues’ disagreements regarding DoD policies, Congress cannot allow our military families to get tangled up in partisan politics. I’m proud to join my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to provide benefits and backpay to the members of our Armed Forces who were negatively affected by this delay in promotions.”

“Disagreements between elected representatives on abortion access should not negatively impact the pay and promotion of the men and women who serve our country,” said Congressman Bacon. “While I do not support the Department of Defenses’ policy of paying travel expenses for service members and their dependents seeking an abortion, we need to send a clear message that the pay and promotions of senior military leaders we urgently need in key positions should not be used as political leverage. This bipartisan legislation fixes that.”

