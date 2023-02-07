WASHINGTON, DC: Today, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) announced that she was selected to serve as the Vice Chair of the House Natural Resources Committee’s Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries. The Subcommittee is responsible for matters concerning America’s water resources, federal irrigation projects, generation of electric power from federal water projects, interstate water issues, and fisheries management.

“I’m honored to be named as the Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “Coastal Virginians know how to be good stewards of the environment without sacrificing jobs or hurting our economy. Not only is the Chesapeake Bay watershed home to roughly 3,600 species of plants and animals, but it also provides countless economic and recreational opportunities, generating $33 billion each year. I look forward to working with my colleagues and our local partners to support common-sense solutions regardless of party that will help us ensure the health and prosperity of our treasured natural resources.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Congresswoman Kiggans as Vice Chairwoman for the Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries,” said Chairman Bruce Westerman (AR-4). “From western drought to the waterways of Virginia, these issues impact Americans from coast to coast. I look forward to working with Congresswoman Kiggans and finding long-term policy solutions.”

“The Chesapeake Bay Foundation congratulates Rep. Kiggans on being named Vice Chairwoman of the House Natural Resources Committee’s Water, Wildlife, and Fisheries Subcommittee,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Interim Federal Director Keisha Sedlacek. “We’re excited to see someone with such a deep commitment to clean water helping to lead a panel with such an important role in restoring the Bay and tributaries like the James, Lynnhaven and Nansemond Rivers. Protecting valuable natural resources like wetlands, fisheries, wildlife, and the coast is essential to a thriving and productive Bay ecosystem. We still have a lot of work left to do. CBF looks forward to partnering with Rep. Kiggans to reaching this goal so Virginians and all Americans can enjoy the Bay for generations to come.”