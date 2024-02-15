Kiggans releases statement on Mayorkis impeachment vote

Congresswoman Jen Kiggan released a statement about her vote to Impeach the US Secretary of Homeland Security.

“Today, I voted to impeach the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, for his willful refusal to comply with the law and his breach of public trust,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “Securing our country’s borders is a basic responsibility of the federal government, and the American people have a right to expect that responsibility to be fulfilled. Secretary Mayorkas has allowed the self-inflicted crisis at our southern border to spiral out of control by refusing to enforce the laws we have on the books and repeatedly lying to Congress about how this refusal has led to unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, worsened the fentanyl crisis, enriched violent cartels, and caused debilitating human and financial costs.”

“I take no pleasure in this vote; however, Secretary Mayorkas’ actions required Congress to act,” continued Congresswoman Kiggans. “The status quo is unacceptable.”

