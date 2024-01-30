Kiggans releases statement on death of 3 service members in Jordan

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) released the following statement regarding reports that three American servicemembers were killed and 25 were wounded in an Iran-backed unmanned drone attack in Jordan:

“I am both sad and angry learning about the death of three servicemembers and the injury of 25 in Jordan. My prayers are with their families and friends. Make no mistake: this attack is not an isolated incident. For months, American troops have been under unrelenting attack by Iran-backed groups across the Middle East. These acts of aggression cannot go unanswered. I look forward to reviewing the Department of Defense’s plan of action to prevent further aggression and ensure the safety and security of our troops in the region and around the world.”

