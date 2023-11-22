Kiggans releases statement on Continuing Budget Bill

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) released the below statement after H.R. 6363, the Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, was signed into law following the passage of both the U.S. House and Senate.

“This week, Congress worked together to pass a continuing resolution and keep our government funded. Stopgap bills like this are far from ideal, especially for our defense industrial base which needs stability when it comes to funding, but I voted in favor of it to avoid a government shutdown.

“Government shutdowns threaten our national security, interrupt critical services for working families, increase the unemployment rate, delay small business loans, and stall the growth of the economy. At a time when the crisis at our border continues to spiral out of control, two carrier strike groups and a SEAL team have been deployed to the Mediterranean, and families are struggling under high inflation and interest rates, neither our country nor our community in Hampton Roads can afford a shutdown.

“By passing this continuing resolution, we are able to focus on getting our remaining fiscally conservative appropriations bills across the finish line. I remain committed, now more than ever, to finding a path forward to reduce spending, secure our borders, and truly tackle the problems plaguing the American people.

“I came to Congress to fight for the people of Southeast Virginia. That will never change.”

The continuing resolution’s so-called laddered approach provides extensions for federal accounts and agencies under the following bills through January 19, 2024:

The Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act; and

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

It also provides extensions for the following bills through February 2, 2024:

The Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Department of Defense Appropriations Act;

The Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act;

The Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act;

The Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act;

The Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, and;

The Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.

Additionally, the legislation provides an extension of the National Flood Insurance Program through February 2nd, 2024 and a Farm Bill extension through September 30, 2024.