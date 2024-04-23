Kiggans on aid for Ukraine, Israel & Taiwan: “I Refuse to Sit By as the World Implodes”

WASHINGTON, DC: Congresswoman Kiggans released the below statement after voting for three security supplemental bills to provide critical military aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan as well as support U.S. forces stationed abroad. H.R. 8034, the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, H.R. 8035, the Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, and H.R. 8036, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, will now be sent to the Senate for consideration as one singular package of legislation.

“The lack of leadership in the White House has resulted in weak foreign policy that has emboldened our enemies. Every day we fail to get aid to our allies, the world grows more dangerous and threats to our own nation and military increase. Our adversaries are watching while we struggle to support our friends. I refuse to sit by as the world implodes due to Washington’s inaction.

“These bills are not perfect, but we cannot continue to let our allies suffer at the hands of our common enemies. If we don’t get this done, our men and women in uniform will be put at risk – including the servicemembers in my district. Iran and its proxies will not stop with Israel. Putin will not stop with Ukraine. China will not stop with Taiwan. Every military family knows if we allow our adversaries to go unchecked, it will eventually mean U.S. boots on the ground.

“Thankfully, much of the funding in this package will be spent here in our own country, replacing older defense systems from our stockpiles with new weapons and better technology. This will help modernize our military, create jobs, and jumpstart our defense industrial base. There’s at least 13 production lines in 10 states where American workers have been employed to help produce new major weapons systems to replace the older ones we are sending to our allies in their time in need.

“America is the greatest nation in the world. We can and should put Americans’ needs first while also supporting our allies… I firmly believe Congress can prioritize and tackle multiple issues simultaneously. As our Republican majority continues to focus on securing our border and lowering the cost of living for working families, we must restore American strength abroad.

“We are on the brink of a national security nightmare. Peace for our nation and across the world is at stake. We cannot afford to wait any longer – we must pass this critical aid now.”

Congresswoman Kiggans was winged as a Naval Aviator in 1995. She served our nation for a total of 10 years as a helicopter pilot flying H-46 and H-3 helicopters, completing two deployments to the Persian Gulf. As a Member of Congress, she serves on the House Armed Services Committee and has recently traveled on Congressional Delegation trips to Israel and Japan where she met with U.S. servicemembers and foreign defense leaders.

BACKGROUND:

H.R. 8034 The Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024

The legislation provides $26.38 billion to support Israel in its effort to defend itself against Iran and its proxies, and to reimburse U.S. military operations in response to recent attacks:

$4 billion to replenish Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems.

$1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system to counter short-range rockets and mortar threats.

$3.5 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems, defense articles, and defense services through the Foreign Military Financing Program.

$1 billion to enhance the production and development of artillery and critical munitions.

$4.4 billion to replenish defense articles and defense services provided to Israel.

$2.4 billion for current U.S. military operations in the region in response to recent attacks.

Provides additional flexibility for transfers of defense articles to Israel from U.S. stockpiles held abroad.

Prohibits funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

H.R. 8035 The Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024

The legislation provides $60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities:

$23.2 billion to replenish defense articles and defense services provided to Ukraine.

$11.3 billion for current U.S. military operations in the region.

$13.8 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems, defense articles, and defense services.

$26 million to continue oversight and accountability of aid and equipment provided to Ukraine.

Bolsters oversight through in-person monitoring requirements.

Requires partners and allies to pay their fair share through cost-matching requirements.

Mandates agreement on repayment for economic support by the government of Ukraine.

Increases the fiscal limits on several Presidential drawdown authorities.

H.R. 8036 The Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024

The legislation provides $8.12 billion to continue efforts to counter communist China and ensure a strong deterrence in the region: