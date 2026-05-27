Kiggans Officially Running for Re-election

May 27, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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Jen Kiggans is officially running for reelection in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and is on the 2026 ballot as the Republican incumbent. Multiple election trackers and Virginia political sources list her as a declared candidate for the 2026 U.S. House race.

Virginia’s candidate filing deadline for congressional races was May 26, 2026, and Cook Political Report currently lists the race as active with Kiggans running as the incumbent Republican candidate.

The VA-02 race is expected to be one of the most competitive House contests in the country, with Democrats fielding several challengers including former Rep. Elaine Luria.

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