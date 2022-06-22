Republican state senator Jen Kiggans was elected by a wide margin in the second congressional district in Tuesday’s primary election. Kiggans is a veteran navy pilot, a nurse practitioner and a Virginia state senator. With 98% of the votes in, Kiggans received 55% of the vote followed by Jarome Bell with 27%, Tommy Altman had 5% of the vote and Andy Baan received 3% of the votes cast.

On the Eastern Shore, Kiggans won in Northampton County with 391 or 57% of the votes cast. Jarome Bell received 195 or 29% of the vote with Altman Receiving 86 or 13% of the vote and Baan received 10 votes or 1.5%.

Surprisingly in Accomack County, the leader was Jarome Bell who received 1001 votes or 52% of the votes cast, Kiggans received 776 or 40% , Altman received 88 or 5% of the total and Baan received 52 or 3% of the votes cast.

Kiggans will go on to face incumbent Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in what’s expected to be a competitive general election contest that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House.