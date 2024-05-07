Kiggans introduces Care for Military Kids Act

WASHINGTON, DC: Today, Congresswoman Kiggans (VA-02) announced the introduction of her legislation, the Care for Military Kids Act. This bipartisan bill, which Congresswoman Kiggans introduced with Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), aims to ensure servicemembers can maintain critical healthcare coverage and medical services for their children no matter where their service takes them.

Specifically, the Care for Military Kids Act would amend the Social Security Act to ensure that any dependent of an active duty servicemember currently receiving long-term care services through a state administered Medicaid plan will remain eligible for those services should their family be stationed in another state. The legislation is endorsed by the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD), the National Disability Rights Network (NDRN), and The Arc of the United States.

“As a Navy spouse and as someone who served for nearly 10 years myself, I know how hard relocations can be for military families,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “It is imperative servicemembers be able to maintain healthcare coverage for their children when they are relocated. I am proud to introduce the Care for Military Kids Act to ensure military children have access to the consistent healthcare coverage and medical care they need to lead healthy and happy lives. Our men and women in uniform already sacrifice so much for our country…their children should never have to forgo critical care because of their selfless decision to serve.”

Medicaid is operated by states, meaning that portability of benefits related to home and community-based healthcare services is not guaranteed from one state to another. This puts individuals and their families at risk of a loss of services when they leave their state, which particularly impacts dependents of military servicemembers who frequently transfer locations as part of the family’s commitment to serving their country. A new report from the Children’s Hospital Association underscores Medicaid’s significance in enabling healthcare access for nearly three million children in military-connected families.