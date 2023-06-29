This week, Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) hosted Western Tidewater farmers and officials for the first in a series of roundtables on Southeast Virginia’s agriculture industry. The discussion focused on the challenges facing farmers in the United States, the crucial importance of strong domestic food production to the economy & national security, and the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill. Attendees included Kyle Sturgis of Eastville.

“Agriculture is by far the Commonwealth’s largest private industry with more than 43,000 farms covering 7.8 million acres,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “These farms – most of which are owned by families and individuals – not corporations – contribute $82.3 billion to our economy and employ 381,800 Virginians! I’d like to thank all the farmers and local officials who sat down with me this week to address the issues impacting their livelihoods. I’m proud to work alongside VA-02’s farmers and ranchers to ensure they can continue to be such an integral part of their communities and our Commonwealth as a whole.”

Kiggans has taken numerous actions this Congress to support the agriculture industry in Virginia and all those who depend on it, including: