State Sen. Jen A. Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach), who is running against U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) in one of Virginia’s most competitive congressional districts, called a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks a “common-sense” restriction but did not say whether she would vote for it.

Asked to clarify whether, if elected, she would vote for the 15-week ban put forth by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and House Republicans on Tuesday.

Kiggans’s campaign spokesman said in a statement Wednesday to The Washington Post: “The vast majority of Virginians — and Americans — support common-sense restrictions on abortion such as protecting babies from 15 weeks on.”

The statement was first reported by Virginia Scope.

.