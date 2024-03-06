Kiggans cosponsors border bill with Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan funding

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) announced she has cosponsored H.R. 7372, the Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act. This bipartisan legislation provides the necessary authorities to secure the U.S. southern border as well as critical, defense-only funding for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The border security authorities and defense funding would be in effect for one year following enactment of the bill.

“We are living in a dangerous world, from the threats at our own borders to those in the South China Sea, Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and Hamas’ renewed reign of terror in the Middle East,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “We need to display our strength on the world stage. Our friends should trust us, and our enemies should fear us. It’s not enough to simply acknowledge these threats…we have to take immediate action to deter them alongside our allies.”

“That’s why I am proud to be a cosponsor of the Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act,” continued Congresswoman Kiggans. “This bill is critical to the safety of our great nation and the security of our allies and the world. I urge my colleagues to support this bipartisan legislation so that we can secure our borders and help our allies maintain stability across the globe.”

