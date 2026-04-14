Kiggans brings money to three local water and sewage projects

Federal funding is headed to the Eastern Shore to improve water infrastructure.

Three federal grants totaling $750,000 each are coming by way of Congressional earmarks. Congresswoman Jen Kiggans said the investments will support drinking water systems, wastewater upgrades, and community facilities.

In Parksley, one of the grants will go toward improving the town’s aging water tank. Another will support the design of three new pump stations at the regional sewage treatment facility in Onancock. A third investment will fund improvements to the wastewater system at the Northampton Community Center, located at the former Machipongo Middle School.

Congresswoman Kiggans presented the checks on the Shore Monday, calling it a direct return of taxpayer dollars to meet local infrastructure needs.

“My job is to bring it back here and make sure that you can feel it and see it and use it,” Kiggans said.

She said that rural communities like those on the Eastern Shore often require targeted investments to maintain essential services, noting that infrastructure needs in the region differ from other parts of Virginia.

“It’s so important that we hear you all and make sure federal dollars are utilized here,” she said.

Kiggans also described the projects as “foundational,” saying clean, reliable water is something many people take for granted but must be maintained through continued investment.

During her visit, she presented the funding checks to local officials, including leaders with the regional sewer authority and Northampton County. The projects were identified through a competitive federal application process with input from local leaders and congressional staff.

Work on the projects is expected to move forward as planning and design phases begin.