Kiggans bill would pay military during government shutdown

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) introduced legislation to ensure members of the military are paid in the event of a government shutdown. Titled the Pay Our Troops Act, Kiggans’ bill will protect members of the military, including the Coast Guard, as well as certain U.S. Department of Defense civilian employees and contractors should Congress fail to provide temporary or full-year federal funding by September 30, 2023.

Currently, if the government shuts down without a funding bill for the Department of Defense signed into law, those serving in our Armed Forces will not receive their paychecks. Only those deemed “essential” would receive back pay once a shutdown ends and new federal funding is approved. Kiggans is a former Navy helicopter pilot who has a long history of military service in her family.

“I will not allow the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our country go without pay,” said Congresswoman Kiggans. “Our servicemembers shouldn’t suffer because of Washington’s dysfunction. As we continue working to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month, this legislation will give our troops the financial certainty they deserve. At a time where inflation and interest rates continue to hurt our military families, we must continue to get our economy back on track by cutting wasteful spending but we must also ensure our military gets a paycheck.”

Congresswoman Kiggans’ bill would make available such sums from the Treasury as are necessary to provide pay for our Armed Forces as well as civilian employees and contractors of the Department of Defense whose responsibilities are determined by the Secretary of Defense to contribute to the mission execution, well-being, and readiness of the Armed Forces.