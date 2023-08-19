Kiggans and colleagues introduce Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) announced she has introduced the Nurse Corps Tax Parity Act of 2023 alongside Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), and Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-04). This legislation will improve the national healthcare workforce shortage by amending the Internal Revenue Code to ensure tax-status parity between the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) and Nurse Corps programs. Senators Jeff Merkley (OR), Roger Wicker (MS), Patty Murray (WA), and John Boozman (AR) have introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“It’s our duty to explore every avenue to address the healthcare workforce shortage facing our nation,” said Congresswoman Kiggans, Vice Chair of the Congressional Nursing Caucus. “As a geriatric nurse practitioner, I’m well aware of the level of dedication it takes to work in healthcare. Discouraging aspiring professionals who are willing to step up and serve their communities as healthcare providers is the last thing we should do. I’m proud to join my colleagues to introduce this bipartisan, bicameral bill which will tackle these barriers and improve patient care across the country!”