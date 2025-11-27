Kendall’s Kountry Kitchen hosts ES Boys & Girls Club for Thanksgiving Dinner

November 27, 2025
 |
Image

By Bill Sterling

Kendall Dennis of Kendall’s Kountry Kitchen in Onley opened her restaurant on a day she was normally closed to host the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club for a Thanksgiving dinner. Kathy Custis, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club, said club members enjoyed themselves and loved the food prepared and served by Dennis and her staff.

“This was a special treat for our kids, and we really appreciate the thoughtfulness and generosity of Kendall to provide a Thanksgiving feast.”

