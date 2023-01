By Linda Cicoira

A Keller man pleaded not guilty to nine violent crimes Thursday during an arraignment in Accomack Circuit Court.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Ryan Collison, of Keller Fair Road, said he was innocent of a June 24, 2022 count of abduction, June 25, 2022 counts of strangulation and malicious wounding, and six counts of assault and battery that occurred during the same month.

Collison asked to be tried by a jury instead of a judge. The trial was set for March 15.