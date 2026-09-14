Kellam convicted of murder, arson in 2024 Accomack County killing of Warren Fosque III

By Linda Cicoira

DNA and fingerprints were not discovered in the shooting death of 30-year-old Warren Thomas Fosque III in December 2024, after his body was found riddled with bullets about 50 feet from his work truck.

But circumstantial evidence was plentiful, with more than 100 exhibits, and a 12-member Accomack Circuit Court jury convicted 35-year-old Ceonta Jamar Kellam, of Machipongo, on Friday, of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the killing, and arson. They deliberated for about 3.5 hours on the fourth day of the trial.

Authorities were called to Greenhill Road near New Church, where Fosque’s truck had been burned down to melted tires and scorched metal. Brush in the area was burning and the blaze was spreading, which eventually caused Fosque’s body to be discovered.

Drivers called 9-1-1 because they couldn’t or wouldn’t venture around the vehicle. The first to see the roadblock in the early morning hours turned around and went another way. They hadn’t seen a fire, but they did see another vehicle, one that Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said likely belonged to 27-year-old Destiny Monique Taylor of New Church, the mother of Kellam’s child, who lived not far from the murder scene.

Taylor is awaiting trial for allegedly being an accessory after the fact to murder and arson, and concealing or destroying physical evidence in the case. At one point she was going to be tried with Kellam. Recently, lawyers agreed that a second defendant and another lawyer would likely extend the time allotted for the trial. Her new trial date has not yet been set.

Fosque, formerly of Horntown, lived in Williamsburg. He came home for a relative’s birthday on Dec. 14, 2024. Fosque’s adventures started around 6 p.m. when he met his friend, who was also Kellam’s brother, at the American Legion in Pocomoke. From there, the two men went to Teaguers, a night spot on Chincoteague, and then back to the Legion. Surveillance videos showed the men at both locations. The pair then went to Par 4 Bar & Grill in Temperanceville, where they encountered the defendant. Cameras there captured all three.

The brother’s wife picked her husband up at 4 Par. The defendant had vehicle problems. It was unclear how he traveled once he dropped it off for repairs. Evidence showed the cell phones of all three men pinged off the towers, and through their messaging and calls, linking the devices to several areas, including Onancock, where the brother lives, and the site where the truck and body were found.

Shell casings were found on the ground on the passenger side of the truck remains. Beer cans were also found there. But no fingerprints or DNA on any of the items.

A woman, who admitted she was a felon, said she was supposed to meet Kellam that night. She said she was talking to him by phone and overheard him arguing with another man. Then, she heard gunshots and what sounded like running on pavement. He called her by the wrong name and asked her to come and get him, but he never disclosed his location. She drove around looking, but did not find him. Later, she said she was threatened because she was called to testify.

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales said there was no proof that Kellam was at the scene, committed murder, or set a fire. The symbol an FBI agent used for Kellam’s phone did not show up on a report of the cell phones in that area.

The clothes he was wearing that night were never found.

Kellam’s first trial resulted in a mistrial last October. First, a juror was caught sleeping and was removed from the panel. Then at the end of the second day, more jurors said they were unable to continue serving. That left fewer jurors than were needed to render a verdict, and a mistrial was declared.

This time, the trial started with 15 jurors. One panel member got sick on the second day and was excused. Two other alternates were excused just before the jury began deliberations that lasted for about three and a half hours.