Karen Stanavich celebrates 25 years with Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is happy to congratulate Karen Stanavich on 25 years of service. Karen began her career with the bank in September of 1997 at the Route 213 Branch in Centreville, MD after having 10 years of previous banking experience. Karen began as a Customer Service Representative and now holds the title of Senior Loan Origination Specialist.

“I enjoy what I do. I like facing the daily challenges and working with a great team every day,” explains Karen on why she enjoys her job at the Bank.

“Karen’s broad knowledge of the various loans that Shore United Bank offers is a value to the team and Bank. Her years of experience and great customer service are an asset to the Bank,” says Jamie Dulin, Senior Loan Operations Officer at Shore United Bank.

Beyond her responsibilities in the workplace, Karen believes spending her free time with family and friends is extremely important, and it’s even more of a bonus if it’s at the beach!

Karen resides in Centreville and has a daughter (Logan) and son (Parker), and recently welcomed a Granddaughter named Harper.

For more information about Shore United Bank, visit www.ShoreUnitedBank.com.

.