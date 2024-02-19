Kaine visits Wallops Flight Facility Friday

Senator Tim Kaine visited the Wallops Flight Facility Friday. Kaine toured Wallops and the Rocket Lab operations there. Senator Kaine had this to say:

Kaine helped secure $103 million in federal funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding bill to fully construct and replace the Wallops Island Bridge, which will help ensure mission readiness for future NASA launches. He has advocated for increased funding to address the deterioration of the bridge caused by severe weather and worked closely with NASA and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport to support space operations at Wallops.

The reconstruction will allow Rocket Lab to build Neutron Rockets at their new facility and transport them to the launch pads.

Kaine said “Today, I met with leaders at NASA Wallops. I’ve been a proud supporter of Wallops, including by securing funding to construct and replace the island’s bridge. I look forward to seeing how Wallops will continue to contribute to the regional economy and ensure our nation leads the way in science and technology.”

