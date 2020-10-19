WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, October 19, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will participate in a roundtable discussion focused on COVID-19’s impact on the Eastern Shore. Kaine will be joined by leaders from the Eastern Shore Rural Health System, the Eastern Shore Community Services Board, the Eastern Shore Health District, and Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital to discuss what the federal government can do to help the community address the pandemic. Kaine will then participate in a tour of the Eastville Community Health Center.

.