Kaine releases statement on vote to reopen government

Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) released the following statement announcing he will vote to advance legislation to reopen the government and protect federal employees and vote to protect Americans’ health care:

“I have long said that to earn my vote, we need to be on a path toward fixing Republicans’ health care mess and to protect the federal workforce.

“This deal guarantees a vote to extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, which Republicans weren’t willing to do. Lawmakers know their constituents expect them to vote for it, and if they don’t, they could very well be replaced at the ballot box by someone who will.

“This legislation will protect federal workers from baseless firings, reinstate those who have been wrongfully terminated during the shutdown, and ensure federal workers receive back pay, as required by a law I got passed in 2019. That’s a critical step that will help federal employees and all Americans who rely on government services. I’ll keep working towards a long-term government spending plan that includes critical priorities to support Virginians and funding for Virginia community projects.”

The legislation includes provisions Kaine fought for to protect the federal workforce, including rehiring federal employees who were terminated during the shutdown, providing back pay for all federal employees regardless of their status, and preventing future Reductions in Force (RIFs).