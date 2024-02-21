Jury trial postponed for Norfolk man accused of robberies

February 21, 2024
 
Northampton County Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

A jury trial expected to be held this week in Northampton Circuit Court for a Norfolk man accused of attempted robbery by physical force and misdemeanor assault was rescheduled for July after the defendant and his lawyer told a judge they could not agree on how to handle the case.

Thirty-six-year-old Darelle Lemart Biddle of Bainbridge Boulevard, wanted to proceed with a jury trial for the December 2022 allegations. Defense lawyer Carl Bundick recommended Biddle enter into a plea-bargaining agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton.

“I felt kind of pressured into the plea,” Biddle said. “I don’t understand to do jail time when I was only trying to help someone out.” Biddle said, Bundick “dismissed everything I said. He’s not listening to what I’m saying.”

Bundick said he visited Biddle in Norfolk last week and told the client of his recommendation. While driving back to the Eastern Shore, Bundick said Biddle contacted him saying he wanted a new lawyer.  So, Bundick entered a motion to withdraw from the case.

Judge Leslie L. Lilley was hesitant at first to accept another delay. He told the two men that it was not unusual for a lawyer and client to disagree.

“I do not feel like going forward is the best way for him,” Bundick explained. “We draw two separate inferences on the evidence.”

When Judge Lilley said Biddle could wait in jail for the new date instead of continuing to be on bond, Biddle was adamant he was ready for trial right away if Bundick was.

In the end, Bundick was allowed to withdraw and another lawyer was appointed.

Biddle said he would be hiring a lawyer with the help of friends by the end of the week. Prosecutor Thornton did not oppose Biddle remaining free on bond until the trial.

Lilley said to tell the new attorney when his court day is scheduled “and it is not being continued again.”

