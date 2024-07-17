Jurors excused due to plea deal in theft case

By Linda Cicoira

Fifty-one prospective jurors arrived at Northampton Circuit Court Monday morning prepared to be selected to decide a criminal case. They were unaware it was for an Accomack native charged with theft and related offenses.

They were later excused because a plea bargain was worked out between the defendant, Devonte Lashawn Davis, and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent deLalla.

Thirty-one-year-old Davis, of Airport Drive in Melfa, pleaded guilty to felony credit card theft and misdemeanor credit card fraud. A count of conspiracy to commit theft was not prosecuted, deLalla said. Sentencing was set for Sept. 16.

Davis also faces charges in Accomack. He was indicted on counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl, and between an ounce and five pounds of marijuana on Jan. 12. Those cases are set for trial in October in Accomack Circuit Court.

Davis pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in 2012 after a first-degree murder charge was not prosecuted against him. Davis was 18 when the victim, 27-year-old Belarmino Escalante, of Greenbush, a Guatemalan native, was gunned down in July 2011. Escalante was waiting at the former Godwin’s Produce, on Lankford Highway in the Nelsonia area, for a ride to work when the incident occurred. Davis admitted to being in the car with the assailant who shot out the window killing the father of four.