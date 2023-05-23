Festivities for Northampton County’s Annual Juneteenth Celebration are set to kick off in Exmore on

Saturday, June 17, 2023, with an action-packed, fun and information filled agenda centered on cultural

pride, community and ideas for healthier living.

Activities in the Exmore Town Park begin at 10 am with a wide array of health exhibits and free medical

screenings offered by local health providers. At noon, the gala Unity Parade begins proceeding down

Main Street from the intersection of Rt. 13 and Main St. to the Town Park. This year’s Grand Marshall is

Pastor Felton T. Sessoms, a native of Nassawadox, VA, and a dedicated community leader with a history

of activism spanning more than sixty years.

For those interested in participating in the parade, marchers and vehicles will assemble in the parking

area of the Fresh Market Plaza, located on Route 13 (Lankford Highway) in Exmore before advancing

down Main Street to join the music, food vendors, games and other activities happening in the park.

Headlining the live entertainment this year is the Bridge Band RVA, known for their classic R & B and for

“Connecting People with People.”

Each year, local and state officials, area health professionals, representatives from the Northampton

County Sheriff’s Office and other dignitaries take part in this county-wide observance. Juneteenth, short

for June 19, is now a state and federal holiday in recognition of its importance to the principles of

freedom and liberty this country was founded on.

The Annual ESVA Juneteenth Celebration for Northampton Country, the longest running Juneteenth on

the ESVA, is organized by the Juneteenth Coalition, led by Jane Cabarrus. “This is a day for communities

to celebrate the things that make us stronger and more resilient, including education, our freedoms and

our rich diversity,” said Ms. Cabarrus.” The history and accomplishments of African Americans here on

the Eastern Shore goes back 400 years and is woven into the fabric of Northampton County. There is so

much strength in this proud legacy.”

This is a family-oriented celebration of diversity and inclusion, free to attend and open to everyone.

There’s ample free parking at the Exmore Town Park. The grounds are accessible to wheelchairs and

strollers. A playground for children is adjacent to the festival area.

For more information about the Unity Parade and Celebration, contact Janice Langley at

[email protected], 757-710-0330. For general information, contact Subrina Owens

Parker [email protected] 757-442-2139