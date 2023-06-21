A June nor’easter has caused havoc on the shore, dumping more than 2 inches of rain in most places, and a lot more in some places, as well as causing accidents. Strong winds in combination with heavy rain has uprooted trees.

According to Shawn Hildebrand, VP of Corporate Services, A & N Electric Cooperative started to receive outage calls at 9pm on Tuesday. Crews, assisted by Rock Creek and Asplundh contractors, responded to the outages thru the night. The outages then continued into the morning of the 21st. The peak number of accounts impacted by this event as of noon on June 21st is 2,700, with a total of 5,700 different accounts being impacted.

Currently, as of 12:24pm, 6/21, A & N Electric Cooperative has 869 accounts without power. As the high winds continue over the next 24 hours, ANEC expects to have sporadic outages throughout the Eastern Shore.

“We will continue outage restoration until the event passes and all members are with power,” said Hildebrand. “If you do experience an outage, you can report it by either calling 757.787.9750 or by using our app SmartHub.”

If you see a downed power line, keep a safe distance and report it as soon as you can by calling 757-787-9750.