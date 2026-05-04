June 18th Sunset Cruise to Benefit the Chincoteague Island Library

Tickets are now on sale for the Annual Summer Sunset Cruise to benefit the Chincoteague Island Library. The cruise will be aboard the “Martha Lou” with Daisey’s Island Cruises. Everyone is invited to have a great evening on the water and support the library as it continues to serve the residents and guests of Chincoteague and the Eastern Shore.

The cruise departs from Curtis Merritt Harbor on Thursday, June 18th at 6:00 PM. The $65 ticket price (adults only, please) includes catering by AM*PM Wine & Gourmet, music by Troy & Clare Outten with John Heinz, red & white wine, & bottled water. Tickets may be purchased by calling Daisey’s Island Cruises at 757-336-5556 or visit DICRUISES.COM and click on charity cruises.

Daisey’s Island Cruises has generously donated the “Martha Lou” and her crew for this event. All proceeds support the Chincoteague Island Library programs and services. If you need additional information, please call the library at 757-336 3460.

Residents of Chincoteague, the Eastern Shore, visitors, and guests are invited to support the Chincoteague Island Library and enjoy this unforgettable evening on the water aboard the “Martha Lou” while enjoying this unique view of the Island.