Tickets are now on sale for the Annual Summer Sunset Cruise to benefit the Chincoteague Island Library. The cruise will be aboard the “Martha Lou” with Daisey’s Island Cruises. Everyone is invited to have a great evening on the water and support the library as it continues to serve the residents and guests of Chincoteague and the Eastern Shore.

The cruise departs from Curtis Merritt Harbor on Thursday, June 17 at 6:30 PM returning to port at about 8:30 PM. (Boarding by 6:15 PM.) Ticket price includes, “grazing boxes” catered by Gail Beard, beverages, and live music by Troy and Clare Outten. Tickets for this event are $50 a person (adults only, please) and may be purchased by calling Daisey’s Island Cruises at 757-336-5556.

Daisey’s Island Cruises has generously donated crew and the “Martha Lou” for this event. All proceeds will benefit the Chincoteague Island Library programs and services. For more details, please call the library at 757-336 3460.

Residents of Chincoteague, the Eastern Shore, visitors, and guests are invited to support the Chincoteague Island Library and enjoy this memorable cruise on the “Martha Lou” while enjoying this unique view of the Island.

