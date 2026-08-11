Judgement Withheld for Chincoteague Police Officer Accused of Shooting Neighbor’s House

By Linda Cicoira

A Chincoteague police officer who shot and hit a neighbor’s house while performing target practice in his Melfa yard in May, pleaded no contest Monday in Accomack General District Court to reckless handling of a firearm.

Judge J. Matthew Haynes Jr. withheld judgment in the case against 28-year-old Pfc. Noah Austin McGee, of Deerfoot Road. The case will be reviewed in a year. If McGee remains on good behavior, the charge would be dismissed.

By using a no-contest plea, he retained his innocence while admitting the evidence was sufficient to convict. However, the court views it as a plea of guilty.

Northampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton served as the special prosecutor. He said while the incident “was unintentional, it was reckless, so I prosecuted him.”

The crime occurred on May 8. McGee was charged on June 23. The gun that was used for the target practice was confiscated and will be held by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office for a year, after which it will be returned. Thornton said the gun was not McGee’s service revolver.

The prosecutor said it will be up to the town police department if McGee will continue working for Chincoteague. Police Chief Tyler Greenley attended the proceeding, but was not available for comment Monday.