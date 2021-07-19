By Linda Cicoira

A former Accomack County man, who served more than five years in prison after making headlines in 2014 for cooking methamphetamine around his three young children, was free for about a year before he began to gather ingredients to again manufacture the drug.

Thirty-four-year-old William Allen Williams, of Seaford, Delaware, admitted he started using again. He was bound to get into trouble and ultimately found himself back in jail when he was convicted in Delaware of abusing one of his children.

Probation was revoked Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for his 2014 crimes. Judge W. Revell Lewis III reinstated two years and six months of time that had been suspended for Williams’ drug offenses.

Williams and his family lived in a trailer on Music Circle off Gargatha Landing Road near Nelsonia, in 2014, when he, his wife, and two others were arrested for their part in the making of “crystal meth,” by mixing cold medicine or amphetamines with battery acid, drain cleaner, lantern fuel and/or antifreeze in a toxic and highly flammable laboratory.

Authorities believed it was the first such lab in the county. The three young girls were taken out of the home by police and “decontaminated” or “cleaned up” by a hazmat team and then rushed to the local hospital for an evaluation. The trailer was condemned, but still sits on the site.

Williams said after prison he got back with his wife and the couple were using again. In December 2019, he got in a program and got clean. He said he learned to occupy his mind instead of using drugs and is tested three times a week. He is also a trustee at the jail.

His girlfriend helps drug addicts get on their feet and admitted to never knowing him outside of confinement. She testified that she has never used drugs and would help him stay clean.

