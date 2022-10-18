By Linda Cicoira

A trustee at the Accomack Jail who has had 35 traffic offenses since 2015, and tried to urinate on a state trooper during the most recent incident, will serve three and a half years in prison for recurring DWIs and eluding police.

Twenty-six-year-old Erik Ricardo Castillo-Garcia was clocked driving 98 mph in a 55-mph zone just before reaching the Phillip Daffin Memorial Overpass on Lankford Highway in Tasley on June 7. When a trooper attempted to apprehend the driver, he continued driving making a U-turn and then swerving back and forth on Taylor Road in Onley. The defendant was hostile to the officer, slurred his words, and could hardly stand up.

“You have had opportunities to get yourself straight before now and you haven’t done it,” Judge W. Revell Lewis III said when refusing to make special adjustments in the sentences to allow Castillo-Garcia to attend a rehabilitation program. “He is a danger on the streets, on the roads of the Eastern Shore,” the judge added.