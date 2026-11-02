Judge keeps bond restrictions as Kalitara’s trial on 35 sex-solicitation charges approaches

By Linda Cicoira

The complexities of prosecuting and defending 35 charges of using a communication system to solicit sex from an Accomack boy in 2020 and 2021 were debated Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court ahead of a jury trial scheduled for next week. The case appears to hinge on whether the defendant knew the alleged victim’s age, which was between 15 and 18.

Judge Lynwood Lewis refused to allow a change to the bond arrangements for 59-year-old Eris Kalitara, formerly known as Robert Brett Gulledge, of Mineola, New York.

In July 2025, the defendant’s mother, who is in her 90s, agreed to provide a local residence for Kalitara to live while under house arrest and wearing a monitoring device. The defendant was released from Accomack Jail just after that hearing, on a $125,000 bond, based on the mother’s annual income.

Defense lawyer Diane Toscano unsuccessfully asked that the monitoring device be discontinued because of the cost. The price is $4.80 a day. Lewis denied the request. Kalitara was indicted in 2024. A previous lawyer said his client had difficulties in the jail because he was transitioning to female.

The judge also allowed Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker to amend the initial indictments so each charge would stand alone rather than follow a sequence. Toscano did not object. She said she doesn’t think there is evidence to convict on any of the counts.

Judge Lewis said he needed more time to decide on other issues. He planned to be out of town for the weekend, working in Northampton Circuit Court on Monday, and Tuesday is a holiday, Election Day. Jury selection is slated to begin on Wednesday with the trial following through Friday.

The defense wants Judge Lewis to keep out any details that would touch on sexual acts like erotic role-playing, which are legal, things that jurors might find objectionable because they do not follow their beliefs, and the defendant’s beliefs or political thinking.

She said it wasn’t legal to convince the jury not to like Kalitara to convict him. Toscano listed several cases that were reversed or remanded for doing so. She also said those were the same cases that Baker had noted in his written arguments.

“They are trying to say that Eris’s discord must mean the defendant knew the victim was underage,” said Toscano. “Case law does not support that. The Commonwealth is trying to establish a probability of guilt. This isn’t a case where we have any convictions or confessions to another crime or bad act,” she continued, adding, it is not appropriate to offer prejudice.

“The defendant is not on trial for opinions … evidence that draws the jury away from the issue may be excluded,” Toscano argued. “The exhibits contain no start or end date in messages they want to get in. Many are one-sided and with other users … (the evidence has) to be able to complete and put in context … they don’t have those returns … They want to use graphic nature to create irrelevant information … all these messages still don’t include the alleged victim telling his age.” She added that the statute allows written reports and letters to be authenticated, but not admitted. The messages are considered hearsay, she contended.

Both sides said the alleged victim refuses to participate in the trial and will not testify or even attend. He is estranged from his family members, some of whom the prosecution will call as witnesses.

Toscano claims that the alleged victim complained that his family beat him and forced their religion on him. His younger sister allegedly told him she wanted to kill her parents because of her treatment. Toscano said her client advised her not to do that and to go to child protective services.

Her client didn’t come to the Shore until the alleged victim was 18 and four months old, at which time the age was disclosed, the defense lawyer said. Toscano also wanted statements her client made to an officer on the drive from New York to Virginia excluded because the defendant said he had a lawyer.

Prosecutor Baker argued that the defense “was skirting over a lot of facts” and that he should be allowed to tell the defendant’s words to show his intent. If the prejudice rises from the evidence itself, or proves a relevant fact, motive, opportunity, intent, or common scheme, those are the exceptions.

Baker said that the defendant stated that he had an attorney but continued to talk, even saying that his lawyer wouldn’t like it, but he was going to do it anyway. In addition, the prosecutor said he had the defendant asking the victim his age and then saying, “Oh, I could have sworn you were in college,” and explaining to others on the website why the alleged victim got special treatment. “He’s not lucky. He adapted to my needs … it was more than play because of all he did for me and tried to do.”