Judge grants bond to woman accused as accessory in killing, arson

By Linda Cicoira

Bond was granted on Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a woman awaiting trial for allegedly being an accessory after the fact of murder and arson, and concealing or destroying physical evidence in the case.

Twenty-seven-year-old Destiny Monique Taylor was a health care worker living in New Church and working in Maryland when Warren Thomas Fosque III was killed. She was free on bond for between eight and nine months after being charged with the crimes.

Taylor’s bond was revoked about a month ago when authorities learned she had gone to a Maryland restaurant to attend an event, even though bond restrictions prohibited her from doing so.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan argued against the bond. He said charges were pending regarding a separate incident in which she allegedly used a bank account that did not belong to her.

Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. granted bond, but warned that if more charges are brought against Taylor, the bond would be revoked. Taylor plans to move to her mother’s house in Norfolk, where her young children have been living.

While no one accused her of being involved in yet another incident, authorities said she was at a local Royal Farms at about 1 a.m. when an altercation occurred there. Details were not provided regarding the matter.

Defense lawyer Kenneth Singleton said that she previously attended all appointments and answered or returned all phone calls from pretrial services. He said that although she shouldn’t have gone to the Maryland restaurant, it was only 10 minutes over the state line. “She is always doing what she needs to do … and taking care of her two children,” Singleton said.

Judge Lewis said Taylor would be required to wear an ankle monitor and be at her mother’s home when she is not working.

Fosque’s body was found in the woods about 50 feet from his work truck in December 2024. The vehicle fire left only metal remaining in the middle of Green Hill Road in New Church. Fosque, who once lived in Horntown, had been shot to death. Shell casings were found on the ground on the passenger side of the truck’s remains.

Thirty-five-year-old Ceonta Jamar Kellam, of James Allen Drive in Machipongo, pleaded not guilty to counts of 1st-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony, arson of personal property worth more than $200, possession of a gun by a violent felon, and destroying evidence of a felony.

He faced the jury alone in the first proceeding that resulted in a mistrial last October. Judge Lewis ordered a joint trial for Kellam and Taylor, who is his girlfriend, when the case comes up again.

At the end of the second day of the first trial, three jurors were unable to continue serving on the panel. With fewer jurors than were needed to render a verdict, Lewis was forced to declare a mistrial.

Kellam has been held in Accomack Jail since May 2025.