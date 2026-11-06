Judge dismisses all 35 online solicitation charges in Accomack trial

By Linda Cicoira

Thirty-five charges of using a communication system to solicit sex from a boy in the Painter area in 2020 and 2021 were dismissed Thursday on the second day of a New York man’s trial in Accomack Circuit Court.

After hearing oral arguments last week and Wednesday, reading case law, and reviewing written motions and answers several times, Judge Lynwood Lewis said he would not allow the 12-member jury to receive third-party communications from a role-playing website or other testimony that was irrelevant and would be outweighed by its prejudicial impact.

The dismissal was based on a lack of admissible evidence. The case hinged on whether the defendant knew the alleged victim’s age.

The jury was impaneled on Wednesday from about 75 prospective jurors. Opening statements were made, and the boy’s parents and sister gave limited testimony. On Thursday, testimony was heard without the jury present from the alleged victim’s father and an investigator. When the jury returned, it was told the case had been dismissed, and the panel was excused.

Fifty-nine-year-old Eris Kalitara, formerly known as Robert Brett Gulledge, of Minneola, pleaded not guilty. The defendant was held in jail for several months and was under house arrest while wearing a monitoring device for several more months while on a $125,000 bond.

Defense lawyer Diane Toscano contended throughout that there was a lack of evidence. She argued that one-sided conversations taken out of context, and involving several adult participants, could not be used at trial. She also wanted details of erotic role-playing, which is legal but might be found objectionable by jurors because it might not align with their beliefs or the defendant’s beliefs or political thinking, to be kept out.

The alleged victim is estranged from his family and refused to attend, testify, or participate in the trial.

On Wednesday, Baker asked to hold off on prosecuting while he obtained and served another search warrant for the website. The first warrant did not result in all the context.

Toscano argued that the case was old and Baker had plenty of time to do that. “We are ready for trial,” she said. “All these messages still don’t include the alleged victim telling his age.” She contended that he didn’t know how old the alleged victim was until after he was over 18 and then realized he hadn’t been. They did not meet in person until after that.

Toscano said the alleged victim complained that his family beat him and forced their religion on him. His younger sister allegedly told him she wanted to kill her parents because of her treatment. Toscano said her client advised her not to do that and to go to child protective services.

Baker said the defendant should have known the boy’s aged based on conversations between the two. The prosecutor said he had the defendant asking the victim his age and then saying, “Oh, I could have sworn you were in college,” and explaining to others on the website why the alleged victim got special treatment. “He’s not lucky. He adapted to my needs … it was more than play because of all he did for me and tried to do. A letter from the alleged victim to the defendant was also presented to the judge and stated that he never told the suspect that he was under age.

Baker said the problems the alleged victim and his sister had with their parents are clues of their age. He said the messages also discussed burning down the parent’s house to get access to the alleged victim and using magnets to scramble cameras so sneaking in would be possible. He said Kalitara encouraged the girl “to kill her parents because of how oppressive they are.”