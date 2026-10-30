Judge denies bid to overturn Kellam murder conviction after juror reports pressure

By Linda Cicoira

A motion to set aside a murder conviction was denied Thursday in the Accomack Circuit Court despite a report that a juror complained he was “bullied and pressured” by other members of the jury to agree with the verdict in the case of the shooting death of 35-year-old Warren Thomas Fosque III.

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales said that just after last month’s trial, he was about to drive away from the Front Street courthouse in Accomac, when juror number 12 tapped on his car window. Bales said he told the juror it was ok to talk since the trial had ended.

The lawyer said the man told him he didn’t think enough evidence had been presented to prove defendant Ceonta Jamar Kellam was at the scene of the crime. The juror told him that he changed his vote because other jurors badgered him. The others agreed Kellam was guilty and did not want to return on Monday to continue deliberating.

“He approached me as I was attempting to drive off,” Bales said. “He came forward and voluntarily” offered the information.

“At the end of the day, we have the record,” argued Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. “The jurors were polled and dismissed.” Morgan further said the trial lasted four days, the jury deliberated for 3.5 hours, and the prosecution introduced 135 exhibits.

They were “unanimous,” said Judge Lynwood Lewis, who presided over the case and denied the motion. “All said that was their verdict. It is not appropriate to overturn.”

Fosque’s body was found riddled with bullets about 50 feet from his work truck, which had been burned down to melted tires and scorched metal and left on Greenhill Road near New Church in December 2024. Brush in the area was burning, and the blaze was spreading, which led to the discovery of the body.

A former Horntown resident, the victim lived in Williamsburg and was visiting the Shore for a relative’s birthday party.

Drivers called 9-1-1 because they couldn’t or wouldn’t venture around the vehicle. The first to see the roadblock in the early morning hours turned around and went another way. They hadn’t seen a fire, but they did see another vehicle, which prosecutor Morgan said likely belonged to 27-year-old Destiny Monique Taylor of New Church, the mother of Kellam’s child, who lived not far from the murder scene.

Thirty-five-year-old Kellam, of Machipongo, was convicted of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the killing, and arson. Taylor is awaiting trial for allegedly being an accessory after the fact to murder and arson, and concealing or destroying physical evidence in the case. At one point, she was to be tried with Kellam, but that didn’t happen because of time restrictions. A new trial date has not yet been set for her. Kellam’s sentencing hearing has also not been set.

Shell casings were found on the ground on the passenger side of the truck remains. Beer cans were also found there. But no fingerprints or DNA were found on any of the items. A woman who admitted she was a felon said she was supposed to meet Kellam that night. She said she was on the phone with him when she overheard him arguing with another man. She then heard gunshots and what sounded like running on pavement. He called her by the wrong name and asked her to come get him, but he never disclosed his location. She drove around looking but didn’t find him. Later, she said she was threatened after being called to testify.

Bales said there was no proof that Kellam was at the scene, committed murder, or set a fire. Kellam and his brother were seen earlier that night at a local nightspot with the victim. Surveillance videos showed the brother and the victim at two other bars earlier that night. The symbol an FBI agent used for Kellam’s phone did not appear on a report of cell phones in the New Church area. The clothes he was wearing that night were never found.