Lisa Cropper Johnson, a lifelong Horntown, VA resident, announces her candidacy for re-election to represent District 3 on the Accomack County School Board. Johnson shares, “I bring triple E to the Board: Extensive experience, Education, and Energy.” Having earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree in organizational leadership from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in 2014, Dr. Johnson has over three decades of public service. Her career spans the fields of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs; equal opportunity programs; Human Resources management; and career services. She has taught at the Eastern Shore Community College (ESCC) and at UMES, both on a part-time basis.

“May The Work I’ve Done…The Service I Give Speak For Me”, says Dr. Johnson. She represents the School Board by serving on the ESCC Advisory Board, and continues to demonstrate a full commitment to supporting the County’s educational goals and objectives. Her community service includes a wide range of present and past experiences on County Boards, such as the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Dr. Johnson says, “The breadth and depth of School Board responsibilities extend well beyond what most people consider.” She said she has gained much knowledge and has had lessons learned from being elected to her current four year term. Dr. Johnson looks forward to continuing to applying her experience, education, and energy to the County where she and both of her children graduated, all from Chincoteague High School. She has one grandchild in ACPS currently and her son coaches basketball at a County high school. Her daughter is a national certified elementary school teacher. “My husband, Tim and I jointly committed to remaining on Virginia’s Eastern Shore early in our 35 year marriage”, shared Dr. Johnson. Tim is an Arcadia High School graduate. Her love for the Shore and it’s people is continually reflected in her photography hobby. Said Johnson, “The Eastern Shore is home, and I love serving here!”

To learn more about Lisa and the range of education related topics that are top of mind for her as a School Board member, send an email to [email protected]