Jessica Lewis challenging Dr. Lisa Johnson for the District 3 School Board Seat

The Accomack County School Board election this year has drawn several candidates and districts 1, 4, 3, 8 and 9 are contested.

In District 3, former law enforcement officer Jessica Lewis is taking on the incumbent Dr. Lisa Cropper Johnson.

Lewis graduated from James M. Bennett High School in 2004 and moved to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 2010. Lewis was an Accomack County Deputy Sheriff for 11 years, 4 of which were served as a School Resource officer. Lewis has three children, two of which are enrolled in the Accomack County Secondary School System.

Lewis became the Chair for the Special Education Advisory Committee. Lewis became involved because she claims the administration ignored her concerns regarding her son who was diagnosed with Autism and she was one of the parents fighting the school masking requirements at the end of the COVID pandemic.

The incumbent, Dr. Lisa C Johnson is a lifelong resident of Horntown along with her husband Tom.

Johnson has served one term on the School Board. She has Doctor of Philosophy degree in organizational leadership from UMES and has worked in diversity, equity and inclusion programs, accessibility programs , human resources and career services as well. Johnson also has taught at UMES and Eastern Shore Community College as a part time instructor.

Both of her children graduated from Chincoteague High School. She has a grand child in Accomack Schools and her son coaches basketball at a county high school.

Johnson looks forward to continuing to apply her experience, education and energy to the school system.