The Voice contestant Jay Allen will appear in Bloxom tonight.

Allen will be performing at the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the show goes from 6-10.

Enjoy a night of great music, food, drinks & fun while supporting our local Fire company! The fire company will be selling food, beer and Jay will have his merchandise.

Tickets are still available for purchase and can be found here.