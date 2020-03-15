JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va.- The Virginia Department of Health announced today that a James City County man in his seventies has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

He died of respiratory failure after getting the virus through an unknown source.

Officials say they are reaching out to all identified contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus and are giving them instructions on how to protect themselves and others.

VDH is reporting that there are currently 41 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia.

The governor says he will meet with local officials and speak to the community Sunday at 12 p.m.