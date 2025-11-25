It’s All Gravy When VDOT Lifts Lane Closures For Thanksgiving Travelers

The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging motorists to travel safely this Thanksgiving holiday as the agency prepares to suspend most highway work zones and lift temporary lane closures across the Commonwealth. From noon Wednesday, November 26, through noon Monday, December 1, VDOT will halt lane closures on interstates and other major routes to help ease congestion for the busy travel period. While most restrictions will be lifted, officials caution that some semi-permanent work zones will remain in place. Drivers are encouraged to check VDOT’s online Travel Advisories for updates before heading out.

To help travelers plan ahead, VDOT recommends using the free 511 Virginia mobile app or visiting 511.vdot.virginia.gov for real-time information on traffic, incidents, construction, weather conditions, and traffic cameras. The website also features a Thanksgiving travel trends map that highlights periods of historically heavy congestion on Virginia interstates. Motorists can access hands-free and eyes-free audible alerts through the 511 phone system by using the “speak ahead” option.

Several local roadway projects on the Eastern Shore will pause for the holiday, including pole installation on Fairview Road, utility work on Saxis Road, Omega Road, Evans Wharf Road, and Bailey Neck Drive, traffic engineering operations on Lankford Highway near Exmore, and ongoing bridge repairs on Shields Bridge Road. All work must cease by noon on Wednesday and may not resume until Monday at midday.

VDOT reminds drivers to stay vigilant on the roads as traffic increases for Thanksgiving. The agency urges all motorists to buckle up, drive sober, avoid distractions, and obey posted speed limits. Travelers should watch for deer, allow extra time for delays, and follow Virginia’s Move Over law by shifting one lane away from stopped vehicles with flashing lights or slowing down if unable to move over. With safe driving habits, VDOT says, everyone can arrive at their holiday destinations safely and enjoy the season.