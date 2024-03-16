It Just Fell Off the Truck

Items Fell Off the Truck at Stuckey’s

By Linda Cicoira

A 45-year-old New Jersey man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to stealing more than $47,000 worth of property in 2021. The goods belonged to the Target Corporation and were being shipped to New York from a warehouse in Suffolk, Va. The property was taken on two occasions when the truck stopped at the Stuckey’s, in Mappsville.

In exchange for the pleas, Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan agreed not to prosecute counts of conspiracy to violate racketeering provisions and racketeering also brought against Carlos Toirac-Almira, who participated in the trial with the assistance of a Spanish interpreter. The lawyer said they would not have been able to prevail on those charges.

Morgan also asked that sentencing be capped at three years. In summary, he said, Target investigated after loads were found to be in disarray, items were missing, and there were clumsy attempts to reseal the loads. A video showed the defendant and others unloading the items at Stuckey’s on April 13 and 21, 2021.

A criminal history and guidelines were ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for April.