Island House to close

After 15 years under its latest ownership on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, The Island House will close its doors at the end of this year.

Owner Blake Johnson announced the decision in a heartfelt message to patrons and staff, saying the closure comes with “a mix of gratitude, pride, and sadness.” For more than a decade and a half, Johnson wrote, the restaurant was his family’s life, a place that celebrated the heritage of Wachapreague and the Eastern Shore, hosted weddings, fundraisers, family dinners, and created lasting memories.

Located at 17 Atlantic Avenue, the Island House is a waterfront destination renowned for its fresh seafood and marsh-and-Barrier-Islands views. Johnson said the time has come for a “new chapter” in which he hopes to be more present with his family and explore new opportunities, even as he and his family continue to call Hampton Roads home. Johnson plans to sell the property and business, but he isn’t going to abandon the Shore.

“The overwhelming message I’ve been getting from people since I made the announcement is people telling me ‘I get it,'” he said. “But I came to the realization I wanted to try something different to end my working career, it was the right time to make that move.”

The final day of service is scheduled for December 30, 2025. Until then, the restaurant will honor all gift cards and invites patrons to share their memories and photographs of the venue’s 15-year run under Johnson. He thanked the management, staff, and loyal guests, with special mention of the annual oyster roast that became a signature community event.

The Island House has hosted its popular annual Island House Oyster Roast benefitting the Navy SEAL Foundation. Johnson, who was a SEAL before he became a restauranteur, said he’s not sure what the future is of the event or the annual Flounder Tournament.

“The new buyer will have the first right of refusal of those events,” he said. “But the dust hasn’t settled with the decision.”

The date of the 30th was chosen because all current and former staff are invited to come celebrate New Years Eve on December 31 at the Island House. Johnson asks anyone who would like to attend to reach out so he will have an idea about who is attending.

In the meantime, visit the Island House while you can, celebrate the memories made, and say goodbye to Johnson, who has given so much to our community.