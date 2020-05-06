After reopening its doors a little over a week ago, the Island House Restaurant announced Wednesday evening they will be closing their doors after learning an employee was recommended to quarantine for two weeks.

“We have been made aware that one of our employees has been recommended to Quarantine and be tested for COVID-19. They hope to be tested on Friday,” said Blake Johnson, the owner of the Island House. “The safety of our employees and customers is of the utmost importance to us and in an abundance of caution have decided to close the restaurant until they find out the results of their test or for 14 days. Regardless, we will be having the restaurant professionally sanitized.”

