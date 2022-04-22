VDOT’s Chris Isdell gave the Accomack County Board of Supervisors and update on highway construction at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Isdell told the Board that the county’s primary road projects are in the pipeline and initial work has begun. Speaking about the rebuilding of County Road that runs between the town of Belle Haven and Silver Beach Road, Isdell said that all right of ways have been obtained and the work of moving utility poles is already underway, adding all of the Smart Scale funding for the project is in place and he expects the $4 million project to be completed by the end of 2023.

Isdell said that the Shields Bridge replacement project is on course and right of ways are currently being obtained.

Another bridge over Muddy Creek west of Hallwood is in the works and replacement work on Holdens Creek is scheduled to begin construction within the next two months and is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Isdell said that there will be a detour set up during the rebuilding of the Holdens Creek bridge.

Isdell said that the money to pave Matchatank Road has been secured and the project is expected to be complete by 2025.

Bids are out on the Saxis Causeway project and when they come in, a timetable will be established

Isdell said that top shelf projects, the rebuilding of Redwood road and Locustville road are listed as top shelf projects by the Board of Supervisors but work will have to be done to find extra money because the expected cost of each project is around $10 million.

