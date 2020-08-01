As of 5 a.m. Saturday Hurricane Isaias is taking aim at the east coast of South Florida. The track of Isaias has been moved a little west of what was expected Friday. Currently Isaias is expected to move up the coast just offshore making landfall on the coast as a category 1 hurricane at the North Carolina. South Carolina border. This will bring the center of the storm over land as it moves north northeast toward Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore. Because the center of the storm will be over land, Isaias should be downgraded to a tropical storm as the center of the storm moves toward the Eastern Shore. The expected time of arrival for the Eastern Shore is sometime Tuesday morning.

Eastern Shore residents could expect to see between 2 and 4 inches of rain and winds between 25 and 40 mph. Of course this could change between now and Tuesday so stay tuned to WESR and monitor shoredailynews.com for the very latest updates.

As of now the best course of action is to make plans to secure your boats, and to secure loose items outside your home. As the weekend progresses we will keep you updated on any changes that may occur