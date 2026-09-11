International Space Station seen in sky from the Eastern Shore

The Roscosmos Progress 92 cargo spacecraft is photographed in March 2026 from the International Space Station as it flies into an orbital sunset 267 miles above Earth’s surface. NASA image.

By Linda Cicoira

The bright white light of the International Space Station moved above the trees and across the clear sky for about six minutes Wednesday evening, thrilling many Eastern Shore residents.

A NASA site, known as Spot the Station, states the satellite will be visible to Accomack and Northampton sky-gazers several more times this month.

The site, or downloadable app, is user-friendly and helps track and receive notifications for viewing the ISS from across the globe. One doesn’t have to be in one of the several local towns listed to view the station. Instead, a user can pick the town closest to them to learn when the station will pass by. But the result is basically the same for all the local towns listed. They are Accomac, Eastville, Onancock, Parksley, Tangier, and Wallops Island.

Here are the results that probably call for clear skies.

Friday, Sept. 11, for five minutes at 8:33 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12, for six minutes at 7:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13, for three minutes at 8:37 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 14, for four minutes at 7:48 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21, for one minute at 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 22, for one minute at 7:58 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept 22, for one minute at 9:33 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 23, for two minutes at 8:45 p.m.