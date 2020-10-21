By Linda Cicoira

An interim Accomack Building Official has been found according to the county’s website

Arthur Berkley, a retired building official from Isle of Wight County, will be officially considered for the temporary post on Wednesday when the Board of S

upervisors meet. The search to fill the job was necessary with the resignation of Mark Bowden.

Berkley has done the job in Isle of Wight for 28 years. The plan is for him to work in the office two days a week. He would also be available remotely at other times.

In the meanwhile, a search for a replacement will begin.

