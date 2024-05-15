Institute for Justice now targeting Eastville Police Department

May 15, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

The same law group that has filed a suit against the Town of Parksley in the Haitian Food Truck matter is now targeting Eastville for its enforcement of speeding laws on Rt. 13 in the town limits.

The Institute for Justice, a DC area law group that claims to protect residents of small towns from over aggressive governmental action, is now soliciting “tourists targeting by Eastville, Va’s policing for profit scheme.”

The group placed a paid ad on Facebook showing an officer standing on the highway with mountains in the background, and the caption “Pulled over on Virginia’s Eastern Shore? Click below and talk with us today.”

The group operates off of donations.

YMCA Summer Day Camps

The Parksley suit is currently being adjudicated.  The Virginia Municipal League is providing the Town legal assistance in the case.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

May 15, 2024, 5:55 am
Overcast clouds
SE
Overcast clouds
59°F
22 mph
Apparent: 59°F
Pressure: 1004 mb
Humidity: 98%
Winds: 22 mph SE
Windgusts: 43 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 5:52 am
Sunset: 8:05 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardee's Chicken Tender Platters
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber