Institute for Justice now targeting Eastville Police Department

The same law group that has filed a suit against the Town of Parksley in the Haitian Food Truck matter is now targeting Eastville for its enforcement of speeding laws on Rt. 13 in the town limits.

The Institute for Justice, a DC area law group that claims to protect residents of small towns from over aggressive governmental action, is now soliciting “tourists targeting by Eastville, Va’s policing for profit scheme.”

The group placed a paid ad on Facebook showing an officer standing on the highway with mountains in the background, and the caption “Pulled over on Virginia’s Eastern Shore? Click below and talk with us today.”

The group operates off of donations.

The Parksley suit is currently being adjudicated. The Virginia Municipal League is providing the Town legal assistance in the case.