The Northampton Board of Supervisors received an update on the building design and cost estimates for the renovated Northampton High School and Middle School Tuesday night, and the theme was a familiar one: prices are up.

Originally estimated to cost Northampton County taxpayers $24 million, the latest price tag is more than double, at $54,378,664.

“Inflation and supply shortages are continuing to be a source of concern during our planning,” said Northampton Schools Superintendent Eddie Lawrence. “We are reviewing weekly and trying to keep everything on track.”

The planning of the new school is now at 95% complete, and School Finance Administrator Brooke Thomas told the Supervisors the committee is trying to focus on necessities, not luxuries.

A breakdown of the overview of the latest plan can be seen here.

Supervisor Oliver Bennett wondered if the county would need to add new taxes to cover the new costs.

A referendum was successful in the 2020 General Election which added a one cent sales tax on special items in the County with the funds being earmarked for the school project. However, that tax will only be collected for 20 years, unless the Virginia General Assembly allows another referendum to take place once it expires. A bond sale took place on October 19 to raise additional funds for the renovation.

“We need to allow more businesses and get more money coming into Northampton County,” said Bennett following a discussion on the finances of the new project. “We don’t need to turn anything down that will help us.”

Lawrence also reported the Census for the following school year should be close to the current year, but he was unsure how many students the schools could regain who chose other educational options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

