Individuals in custody for Eastern Shore robberies confess to two more near Smithfield

February 16, 2024
Two individuals  in custody following several robberies and a high speed chase on December 7, 2023 have confessed to two additional robberies near Smithfield.

According to Sheriff David Doughty and Sheriff Todd Wessells, on December 7, 2023 several armed robberies were reported to both the Northampton and Accomack County Sheriff’s Offices. At approximately 4:35 am, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Cape Charles Royal Farms and at approximately 5:34 am a second armed robbery was reported at the Hampton Inn & Suites in Exmore.

At approximately 7:40 am, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Nelsonia Corner Mart and a second armed robbery at the Temperanceville Corner Mart at 8:00 am.

Additionally, according to Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Pocomoke Advance Auto Parts at 8:41 am.

Earlier this month, Smithfield detectives linked the suspects to another robbery there and in Surry County. One of the suspects even confessed to the robbery in Smithfield on camera, police say.

According to a story on WAVY.com, detectives traveled to the Eastern Shore Regional Jail to interview 31-year-old Brandon Gibson.

He identified himself as the person walking into the 7-Eleven on Benns Church Boulevard in Smithfield before it was robbed.

